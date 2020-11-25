All Lubbock County Tax Assessor-Collector offices require an appointment prior to arrival

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the Lubbock County Tax Assessor-Collector Office:

Due to the impact of Covid-19 cases in West Texas an appointment is required to conduct business at all Lubbock County Tax offices. This will allow customers ample space for social distancing and reduce lobby wait times.

To make an appointment click Tax Assessor-Collector / Lubbock County, Texas to choose your location or call 806-775-1344:



• Main Tax – the downtown Main office, 916 Main Street Suite 102 in Lubbock, Texas

• CityBank Tax location requires a mask – located inside the City Bank Branch, closed daily 11 am- 12 pm, 5219 City Bank Parkway in Lubbock

• Slaton Tax – located inside the Smith Ford Dealership, closed daily 12 pm – 1 pm, 1700 W. Division in Slaton, Texas

You may contact us for the latest information:



• Email taxoffice@lubbockcounty.gov

• Phone 806-775-1344 (phone calls will be returned during normal business hours)

• Facebook @Lubbock County Tax Office

• Twitter @Lubbock_Tax

• On-Line www.lubbockcounty.gov, Departments, Tax Assessor-Collector

During this challenging time, we ask for your support and cooperation. For questions about Covid-19, dial 2-1-1, then choose Option 6, they are available 24 hours a day 7 days a week.

Ronnie Keister

Lubbock County Tax Assessor-Collector

