All out blitz: Lubbock Habitat for Humanity to build 3 homes in 10 days

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Tuesday, Lubbock Habitat for Humanity announced their 2020 Blitz Build to take place at the 400 block of N. Guava Avenue.

The Blitz Home Builders, with the future homeowners and Lubbock Habitat by their side, will build three homes in ten days.

Steve Cook, a Blitz Home Builder, said the group is excited to make their way to the Hub City.

“We just wanna partner with them and help things move ahead,” Cook said.

The builders are volunteers from all over the country–with people of different ages and skill levels.

“We have the experience and we have our own leads that show people how to do it. We have experience in planning Blitz Builds,” Cook said. “We’ve been doing this for more than 20 years.”

Executive Director for Lubbock Habitat Christy Reeves said, with their goal to build between four and six homes per year, the Blitz Build is a fun and efficient way to reach that objective.

“From september 7th to the 17th 2020, this event will officially kick off on Labor Day,” Reeves said.