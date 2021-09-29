All Saints Episcopal School receives $1.25 million donation for Chaplaincy Endowment

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from All Saints Episcopal School:

A $1.25 million dollar anonymous donation for a Chaplaincy Endowment was recently awarded to All Saints Episcopal School for the purpose of permanently endowing the chaplaincy position at the school. The anonymous gift is unique as it will provide the first endowed faculty position.

“We are honored to receive this extraordinary gift that is transformational and will create an even stronger future for All Saints,” All Saints Head of School Robert Brashear said.

Beginning with the school’s establishment in 1956, All Saints’ mission has been to provide excellence in academics, fine arts, athletics, spiritual development, and community service. As a Christian school firmly rooted in the Episcopal tradition, a daily chapel service is conducted by the school chaplain. Daily chapel is regarded as the center of community life and includes music, scripture readings, and prayer. Students are involved in various leadership roles such as acolytes and readers. The educational standards that are taught in chapel are a blend of intellectual, emotional, and spiritual understanding.

“My children were blessed to be a part of the special, loving, and inclusive environment at All Saints Episcopal School,” the anonymous endowment donor said. “By endowing the Chaplaincy, my desire is to ensure that the school will always have a chaplain who will be able to integrate spiritual formation into all aspects of the educational experience while encouraging the All Saints Way.”

All Saints currently has an Endowment Fund. The Chaplaincy Endowment is the school’s first and only endowed faculty position. Funding currently used for the Chaplain’s position will eventually be able to be used for other needs at the school.

“The All Saints Endowment Fund was created 16 years ago when the school launched an endowment campaign known as the Celebrating Excellence Campaign. The effort raised $2.3 million in funds which were invested to provide a continuing source of income for the school,” All Saints Director of Advancement Celeste Thompson said. ” Endowed gifts create a lasting legacy for the school that help to ensure long term sustainability. All Saints is thrilled to celebrate our donor’s decision to endow the chaplaincy as it represents the real heart and soul of the school. This gift is an investment that will create a brighter future for years to come.”

As an outgrowth of the strong commitment to intellectual and spiritual development that characterizes Episcopal Schools, the study of religion goes hand in hand with the academic program. Religious study at All Saints under the direction of the chaplain is meaningful, academically substantive, and age-appropriate in keeping with teaching the Christian tradition.

“The generous gift of the Chaplaincy Endowment will allow the chaplain to fully dedicate his or her time and resources to the All Saints Episcopal school community,” All Saints Chaplain Rev. Paige McKay said. “I have served as the school’s part time chaplain for 14 years. Moving forward with a singular focus all day each day of serving the spiritual needs of our campus will allow for even more pastoral care needs being met.”

Community life is another important component of the All Saints experience. The school strives to support and nurture the physical, mental, and emotional health of each student. Community service and service-learning are also an integral part of the school. Having a school chaplain supports and assists in these areas as well. The weaving together of service, education, and faith into the fabric of school life, provides a foundation of Christian love to guide and challenge students.

“All Saints has benefited from having a part time chaplain since its founding in 1956,” McKay said. “The Chaplaincy Endowment allows for pastoral care beyond leading chapel each morning, and can now further include biblical counseling and prayer, visiting the sick in hospitals or at home, and staying in touch throughout the day via texts, phone calls, lunch time with students, and being available to students during passing periods. It is truly the answer to a long-time prayer of many.”

FACTS

A $1.25 million dollar anonymous donation for a Chaplaincy Endowment was recently awarded to All Saints Episcopal School for the purpose of permanently endowing the chaplaincy position at the school. The anonymous gift is unique as it will provide the first endowed faculty position.

All Saints currently has an Endowment Fund. The Chaplaincy Endowment is the school’s first and only endowed faculty position. Funding currently used for the Chaplain’s Office will eventually be able to be used for other needs at the school.

“The generous gift of the Chaplaincy Endowment will allow the chaplain to fully dedicate his or her time and resources to the All Saints Episcopal school community,” All Saints Chaplain Rev. Paige McKay said. “I have served as the school’s part time chaplain for 14 years. Moving forward with a singular focus all day each day of serving the spiritual needs of our campus will allow for even more pastoral care needs being met.”

(Press release from All Saints Episcopal School)