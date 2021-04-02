All United Family stores to close April 4 for Easter holiday

LUBBOCK, Texas (Press Release) — The following is a press release from the United Family. The United Family will close all stores and auxiliary operations on Sunday, April 4, 2021, for team members to enjoy a well-deserved day at home with their families. The store has closed on Easter Sunday for the entirety of its 105-years of operation.
“Our tradition has been to close on Easter, so our team members can spend the day with their families,” said Sidney Hopper, president of the United Family. “I am so thankful for our 18,000 team members, and we are so happy for our team to have a day to spend with their families reflecting on the Easter season.”
Stores will resume normal operating hours on Monday, April 5.