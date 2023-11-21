LUBBOCK, Texas — The United Family announced on Tuesday all of its stores will be closed on Thanksgiving.

According to United Family, the stores included will be United Supermarkets, Market Street, Albertson’s Markets and Amigos. Store hours will return to normal on Friday.

Sidney Hopper, the president of the United Family, said closing on Thanksgiving gives its employees “the ability to spend time with family and friends.”

