All vaccine appointments for Thursday booked up, city says

The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock

Health Department Scheduled All Available COVID-19 Vaccination Appointments For Thursday, December 31

As of 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 31, the City of Lubbock Health Department has filled all available appointments to receive the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for Phase 1B on this date.

The City of Lubbock will receive more COVID-19 vaccines in the coming weeks, and additional clinics will be scheduled.

