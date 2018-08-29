Allegation of misappropriation at Texas Tech was false, public records reveal Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Texas Tech ( Nexstar/Staff ) [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Robert Duncan ( Nexstar/Staff ) [ + - ]

LUBBOCK, Texas - Allegations of misappropriation against the Texas Tech chancellor turned out to be false, according to an open records response from the Texas Tech University System.

EverythingLubbock.com made an open records request on August 15 and the response was received late on Tuesday.

Robert Duncan announced his retirement suddenly on August 13 . State Senator Charles Perry of Lubbock was among those who said Duncan was indeed pressured to leave, but it was related to his support of a proposed school of veterinary medicine. Texas A&M opposes Texas Tech having a vet school.

The false allegations of misappropriation surfaced at least four hours before Duncan’s announcement.

The president and CEO of Empower Texans, Michael Q. Sullivan, said on Twitter , “BREAKING: Sources tell me the chancellor of a major Texas university system is today being canned (or forced to resign) over misappropriation of funds. Public universities need more oversight and scrutiny from #TxLege, not fanboy adulation.”

Also on August 13, Empower Texans then followed up with an article on its website saying in part, “Since Friday, allegations have been circulating that Duncan’s retirement was requested due to misappropriation of university funds.”

Both the tweet and the article remained visible to the public on Wednesday.

But public records now indicate there was never any substance to the allegation.

The open records request said, “Please accept this email as an open records request for copies of any document which accuses Robert Duncan, or anyone directly supervised by Robert Duncan, of misappropriation of funds or any similar allegation.”

“If no such document exists, please say so in writing,” the request said. “This request covers any and all time that Duncan was chancellor of the Texas Tech University System.”

The response Tuesday evening said, “Pursuant to your request, Texas Tech University System has no responsive documents.” CLICK HERE to see the request and the response.

On August 20, the chairman of the Texas Tech Board of Regents, Rick Francis, regretted not speaking sooner and said, among other things, “The Board of Regents appreciates Robert’s dedication as a chancellor and former legislator. His commitment and integrity have never been in doubt.”

Before Francis spoke, regent John Steinmetz said “… to my knowledge, Bob Duncan has not done anything unethical or illegal during his tenure as chancellor… ”

Governor Greg Abbott, during his visit to Lubbock on August 22, said, “Robert Duncan is a standup guy. He is a top-quality guy. He is a man to be respected.”

During the visit, KAMC-TV asked the governor, “Was there any evidence of misappropriation of funds with the chancellor?”

The governor responded, “I have heard zero evidence. I have seen zero evidence about that whatsoever.”

Governor Abbott also said, “I appreciate his legacy of long-time service to our great state.”

EverythingLubbock.com reached out by email and by phone to Empower Texans. An update will be provided if Empower Texans accepts the invitation to comment.

