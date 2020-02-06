Allegations of Title IX violation surface as Duffey denied admission to Central Michigan

LUBBOCK, Texas — News broke on Wednesday that former Texas Tech quarterback Jett Duffey was denied admission to Central Michigan. On Thursday, more details came out as to why.

A student newspaper, Central Michigan Life, went into detail about allegations that Duffey committed Title IX violations. More specifically, the paper quoted a Texas Tech student as saying she did drugs with Duffey and filed a sexual assault complaint against him with Texas Tech officials.

ESPN followed up on the article from the student paper and cited a source.

“The source confirmed to ESPN that the accusation played a role in Central Michigan denying admission to Duffey, and a school spokesperson told ESPN on Thursday morning that Duffey was not enrolled at the school,” espn.com reported.

ESPN reported that Duffey was held responsible for two 2017 sexual assault incidents, but a grand jury did not find enough evidence to go forward with criminal charges.

Duffey’s attorney, Chuck Lanehart, provided the same statement to EverythingLubbock.com that he provided to EPSN.

“Jett is a talented football player, an excellent student, and he deserves a chance to continue his college playing career,” Lanehart said. “He has consistently maintained his innocence of allegations of misconduct and has been cleared by Texas Tech of any Title IX allegations from 2019.”

On January 11, news broke that Duffey was denied admission to Tulane. He remains in the NCAA transfer portal.