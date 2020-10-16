Allen West, Texas GOP Chair, coming to Lubbock for free event

Image of Allen West provide by Lubbock Co. GOP

The following is a press release from the Lubbock County GOP:

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The Lubbock County Republican Party is proud to welcome Republican Party of Texas Chairman Allen West to the Hub City on Saturday, October 24th at 2 p.m. at Cagle’s Steakhouse.

Chairman West is a former U.S. Congressman, retired Army Lieutenant Colonel, and author
of the books Guardian of the Republic and Hold Texas, Hold the Nation. Cagle’s Steakhouse is located at 8742 4th Street, and the music will be provided by the Wade Hopkins Band.

There is no cost to attend, and no RSVP is required.

(Press release from Lubbock County GOP)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved.

