Alliance Credit Union hosting Pregame Tailgate event to support Salvation Army

For many local non-profit organizations, the holiday season is vital, both terms of service provision and fundraising for those services and programs. With Thanksgiving falling later on the calendar this year, the seasonal giving window is much shorter and The Salvation Army is facing significant challenges in being able to meet its fundraising goals. With that reality in mind, Alliance Credit Union is conducting a Pregame Tailgate ahead of this weekend’s Texas Tech football game that will benefit The Salvation Army during this critical time of the year.

The community is invited to attend the Pregame Tailgate, a free event, to help support Salvation Army programs and services to those in need in Lubbock. It’s a Tailgate and yes, there will be food! Hamburgers and drinks will be provided. Casey Cowan with 100.7’s The Bottom Line, will be on-site doing a live remote AND attendees will be entered in a drawing to win tickets to this Saturday’s football game vs TCU. The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Express truck will be on location to collect donations as well.

What:

Alliance Credit Union Pregame Tailgate



When:

Friday, November 15, 2019 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM

Where:

Alliance Credit Union – 8401 Quaker Ave., Lubbock, Texas

About The Salvation Army

The Salvation Army, an evangelical part of the universal Christian church established in 1865, has been supporting those in need in His name without discrimination for 154 years. Nearly 30 million Americans receive assistance from The Salvation Army each year through the broadest array of social services that range from providing food for the hungry, relief for disaster victims, assistance for the disabled, outreach to the elderly and ill, clothing and shelter to the homeless and opportunities for underprivileged children. 82 cents of every dollar spent is used to support those services in 5,000 communities nationwide. For more information, go to www.salvationarmylubbock.org.

