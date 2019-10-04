Alliance Credit Union raises money for Susan G. Komen

1  of  2
LUBBOCK, Texas — On Friday, Alliance Credit Union hosted a tailgate to raise money for Susan G. Komen North & West Texas.

At the event, they danced around for donations while also giving out free food to those who donated at the 8401 Quaker Avenue location.

Shannon Dunlap, an Alliance Employee, said they decided to step up and do this because it hits them close to home.

“We have a former employee that we lost this last year due to breast cancer,” Dunlap said. “We just feel like that if we can be a small part of helping part of finding a cure we want to take that on.”

On Friday, October 11, they will be collecting donations again, but will be dressed in 80’s clothes instead of pink.

