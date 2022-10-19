LUBBOCK, Texas — On Thursday, Alliance Federal Credit Union on 12815 Indiana Avenue will be giving away $10 gas cards from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. in celebration of International Credit Union Day.

Cards will be handed out on a first-come, first-serve basis as there will be a limited supply, Alliance said.

The credit union also announced a drawing for a chance to win a free month car payment (up to $500) or a $500 grocery gift card to United Supermarkets.

97.3 The Eagle, a local radio station, will be live at the event as well.