LUBBOCK, Texas — An Allsup’s convenience store is “finally” coming to Lubbock, according to the owner of BuildRite Construction.

The owner said it would be located on the corner of Broadway and University Avenue at the old Arrogant Texan.

A Facebook post said there would be a walk-up bar, full kitchen and dining area.

This specific location is only the beginning, according to the post.

EverythingLubbock.com reached out to Yesway for a comment.