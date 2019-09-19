Allsup’s stores out of famous burritos but expecting new stock soon

ABILENE and LUBBOCK, Texas — Allsup’s stores are experiencing a shortage of their famous burritos, but say they are expecting new shipments soon.

After hearing rumors of a region-wide shortage, KTAB, KRBC and EverythingLubbock.com called on Allsup’s location. They say they are out of stock, specifically of the bean and beef variety.

They are hoping to get restocked on Thursday, Friday or Saturday.

One store employee claimed the shortage is due to an issue with the supply at the corporate warehouse.

Twitter users from across Texas and New Mexico have been expressing frustration at the lack of burritos for the past several days.

CLICK HERE to reassure your Facebook friends that more burritos are coming soon.

(Bigcountryhomepage.com contributed to this report.)

I feel like we aren’t talking about this Allsup’s burrito shortage enough. 🤷‍♂️ — Leon Reefer (@HicksJerrod) September 18, 2019

See Guys…., KRQE News 13 Should've Have Reported On The Allsup's Burritos Story Like I Asked 🤷 Now The Rumors Are True…. No More Burritos 😥 #StillNeedAnswers — Snapchat: Cadabby9 (@Cadabby87) September 17, 2019

@Coach_Wheatly Might as well shut done Allsup’s if no burritos! https://t.co/B7SGXRMfBw — Lance Lahnert (@lancelahnert) September 16, 2019

How can Allsup's be out of the burritos they are famous for?? What kind of fresh hell is this????? — Melissa Kay (@Missalissa1558) September 16, 2019