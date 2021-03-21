Already on the sex offender list, man arrested for sexual assault of underage girl in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas — Adam Lee Ramirez, 36, was booked Friday in the Lubbock County Detention Center for aggravated sexual assault of a child. Jail records listed his address in Park City, Kansas.

Court records said Ramirez had sex with a girl who was not yet 14 years of age. Court records said the victim and another family member came to the police front desk in July 2020 to make a report.

Court records said in 2017, Ramirez was staying in the same Central Lubbock house as the girl. She was on a pullout bed in the living room. She told police he sat down next to her on the bed and began taking off her clothes. She said he proceeded to “take her virginity” according to the court records.

She said she was scared and did not report it at the time because she “figured her mom would have blamed her.”

Ramirez remained in the detention center as of Sunday in lieu of a $150,000 bond. Ramirez was already on the Texas Sex Offender Registry for a prison sentence and conviction of aggravated sexual assault of a 13-year-old girl.