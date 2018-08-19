Alström Angels to host West Texas Taste of the Field dinner on Sunday, August 26

The following is a news release from Alström Angels:

On Sunday, August 26, 2018 Alström Angels will host the inaugural West Texas Taste of the Field dinner in the vineyards of Llano Estacado Winery. All proceeds from the event will benefit construction of Milestones Development & Play Park, Lubbock’s first 100% accessible, indoor park.

West Texas Taste of the Field will bring top Lubbock chefs together; The West Table, La Sirena, Farm to Fork, King Street Pub and Platform Restaurant, each creating one of five inspiring courses, using locally sourced ingredients. As chefs showcase their culinary creativity, each course will be paired with local wine chosen by experts from Llano Estacado Winery.

This unique event is brought to Lubbock by Alström Angels and will benefit Milestones Development and Play Park. The first of its kind in the State of Texas, Milestones Park is a place where every child is special, regardless of their ability level, embracing the true spirit of inclusion. Children can play together every day, regardless of weather, inside Milestones Park.

West Texas Taste of the Field will be held on Sunday, August 26 in the vineyards of Llano Estacado Winery. The event will include a five-course dinner prepared by local chefs using locally sourced ingredients, wine pairings, live music, a silent auction featuring art from West Texas natives, and is open to the public.

Table reservations and individual tickets are available for purchase at www.milestonespark.org.

**Limited seating still available**

About Alström Angels

Alström Angels is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit charity dedicated to raising funds for Alström Syndrome research, increasing awareness of the rare disease among the public and medical communities and bettering family support for those affected.

About Milestones Development & Play Park

Milestones Development & Play Park is a Community Transformation project of Lubbock-based nonprofit, Alström Angels. Milestones Park will provide children of all ability levels with a stimulating environment that will allow them to play, learn, and share experiences together embracing the true spirit of inclusion, creating an atmosphere of acceptance and understanding of everyone.

Future Park Location :

Milestones Development & Play Park

6301 Marsha Sharp FWY Lubbock, TX

(McAlister Park – Marsha Sharp FWY and Milwaukee Ave.)

