WHAT: Texas Tech University‘s School of Law to host “An Evening with Amanda Knox.”

WHEN: 5:30 p.m. Thursday (March 31)

WHERE: Lanier Auditorium, Texas Tech University School of Law, 3311 18th St. The program will also be presented virtually via Zoom.

EVENT: Texas Tech University’s School of Law will host “An Evening with Amanda Knox.” Knox will speak to students, followed by a moderated Q&A. The event is presented by the law school’s Criminal Law Association and sponsored by the Teaching Learning & Professional Development Center, the law school’s Office for Student Life, Student Legal Services, and the Honors College.

Knox is an exoneree, journalist, and author of The New York Times best-selling memoir “Waiting to Be Heard.” Between 2007 and 2015, Knox spent nearly four years in an Italian prison and eight years on trial for a murder she did not commit. Knox was eventually acquitted of the crime, but the controversy over her case made international headlines for nearly a decade and thrust her into the spotlight, where she was vilified, shamed and harassed.

Knox now works to shed light on the issues of wrongful conviction, truth-seeking and public shaming. Her writings have been published in Marie Claire, USA Today, The Los Angeles Times, The Seattle Times and Seattle Magazine.

She also hosts the “Labyrinths: Getting Lost with Amanda Knox” podcast.

The event is free and open to the public.

