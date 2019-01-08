Amarillo and Lubbock join forces to support Texas Tech University Vet School

(Logo provided by Texas Tech University)

The Lubbock Chamber PAC made a $15,000 contribution to Amarillo Matters Inc. to support the group’s efforts to secure the proposed Texas Tech University School of Veterinary Medicine in Amarillo.

“We have committed to doing everything it takes on behalf of the Amarillo community to help get this project through the legislative process and across the finish line. That includes coordinating local support, hiring lobbying personnel, and building advocacy programs. These efforts are expensive and will cost us more than $100,000,” Amarillo Matters President Jason Herrick said.“ The Lubbock Chamber PAC is stepping up in a big way to support those efforts.”

The Lubbock Chamber PAC Board of Directors approved the contribution in late December.

“This will not only be great for Lubbock and Tech, but it will be great for our entire region and fulfill a growing need throughout West Texas and beyond,” Lubbock Chamber of Commerce President and Chief Executive Officer Eddie McBride said. “We are so glad we can support these efforts and look forward to seeing this vision come to life.”

“Watching the entire West Texas region come together to support this important project, regardless of where your zip code is or what your school affiliation is, has been the best part of this project,” Herrick said. To date, Amarillo Matters has raised more than $50,000 from the Lubbock community to support the efforts to move the vet school through the legislative process.

“While our two cities have always worked together, today is history in the making,” Amarillo Mayor Ginger Nelson said. “I believe it represents a new level in our commitment to combine resources and make our region stronger and more competitive state-wide.”

“It’s becoming clear that our two cities must work more closely to ensure we are competitive and have access to the resources needed to grow our region,” Lubbock Mayor Dan Pope said.

