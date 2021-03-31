Capital murder suspect arrested in Lubbock for Potter Co. homicide

Image of Ricky Lee Peebles from Lubbock Co. Detention Center

LUBBOCK, Texas– An Amarillo man was arrested in Lubbock Tuesday for a capital murder warrant out of Potter County, according to Amarillo Police.

At approximately 6:45 p.m. Friday, March 26, officers were dispatched to the 3400 block of North Hill on a welfare check, according to a news release from APD.

Upon arrival, officers found 23-year-old Trevor Riley dead.

Police said foul play was suspected, and the APD Homicide Unit was called to assist, according to officials.

By Tuesday, police had arrested two suspects in connection with the homicide, Brent Bernard Smith and Colten Gene Pullen.

Additionally, just after 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Lubbock Police arrested the last suspect, Ricky Lee Peebles, 20, wanted for a capital murder warrant in connection with the Potter County homicide.

Peebles remained in the Lubbock County Detention Center Wednesday on charges of tampering with a government license, unlawful use of a motor vehicle, failure to identify, credit card abuse, two theft charges and capital murder for Potter County.