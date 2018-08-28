Amarillo murder suspect held in Lubbock Co. Detention Center

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Image: Lubbock Co. Detention Center

LUBBOCK, Texas - The Amarillo Police Department issued a murder warrant for Billey Joe Woelfle, who was held Tuesday in the Lubbock County Detention Center.

Police said Woelfle, 21, killed Zachary David Cordova, 30, on Aug. 15.

Cordova was found at the Amarillo Value Inn with a gunshot wound to the upper body. He later died from his injuries.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call the Special Crimes Unit at 378-9468 or Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 374-4400.

(Information from myhighplains.com)