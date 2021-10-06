Amarillo VA Health Care System announces visitation policy change effective Oct. 7

AMARILLO, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the Amarillo VA Health Care System:
Beginning Thursday, Oct. 7, the Amarillo VA Health Care System has altered its visitation policy to allow visitation in the following areas:
Inpatient Units:
– 1 visitor at a time
– Visitation Hours 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Emergency Room:
– 1 visitor at a time in the exam room (Non-COVID patients)
Outpatient Services:
– 1 visitor or Care Provider can accompany a patient
– One escort for Endoscopy procedures
– One escort for day surgery and Endo
The VA Clinics in Childress, Clovis, Dalhart and Lubbock only utilize Outpatient Services. No visitors under 18 years of age (exceptions granted on a case-by-case basis). The Amarillo VA Health Care System will continue to evaluate the visitation policy as conditions change. Veterans with questions about visitation can call 806-355- 9703 and press option 2.
