Amarillo VA Health Care System announces visitation policy change effective Sept. 27

AMARILLO, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the Amarillo VA Health Care System:

Beginning Monday, Sept. 27, the Amarillo VA Health Care System has altered its visitation policy to start allowing visitation in certain circumstance as identified below:



Inpatient Units:

– 1 visitor at a time

– Must use Main Lobby

– Visitation Hours 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.

– No one under 18 years of age



Emergency Room:

– 1 visitor at a time in the exam room (Non-COVID patients)

– Visitors will not be permitted to stay in the waiting room



Outpatient Services:

– Encouraged to attend unaccompanied

– Care provider may escort the patient

– One escort for day surgery and Endo



Veterans with questions about visitation can call 806-355-9703 and press option 2. The Amarillo VA Health Care System will continue to evaluate the visitation policy as conditions change.

(Press release from the Amarillo VA Health Care System)