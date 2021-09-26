Amarillo VA Health Care System announces visitation policy change effective Sept. 27

AMARILLO, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the Amarillo VA Health Care System:
Beginning Monday, Sept. 27, the Amarillo VA Health Care System has altered its visitation policy to start allowing visitation in certain circumstance as identified below:
Inpatient Units:
– 1 visitor at a time
– Must use Main Lobby
– Visitation Hours 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.
– No one under 18 years of age
Emergency Room:
– 1 visitor at a time in the exam room (Non-COVID patients)
– Visitors will not be permitted to stay in the waiting room
Outpatient Services:
– Encouraged to attend unaccompanied
– Care provider may escort the patient
– One escort for day surgery and Endo
Veterans with questions about visitation can call 806-355-9703 and press option 2. The Amarillo VA Health Care System will continue to evaluate the visitation policy as conditions change.
(Press release from the Amarillo VA Health Care System)
