Amarillo VA updates Community Living Center visitation policy effective Dec. 20

The Amarillo VA Health Care System will update its visitation policy for the Community Living Center (CLC) residents to receive visitors. Beginning Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, one visitor over the age of 18 will be permitted to visit residents in the CLC. Visitation hours will be 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. For the safety of our residents, staff, and guests everyone must follow these steps prior to any visit.

Before you arrive:

All visits will be by appointment only to ensure appropriate spacing

Each visit may be scheduled for up to 2 hours per day to afford all residents visitation opportunities

All visits will take place in Welcome Home unit only (designated visitation room)

Visitors must have a negative COVID test within 48-72 hours of the visit.

Tests will be at visitor expense & can be completed at testing centers, doctor’s offices, ERs, hospitals, pharmacies or via home test

At check in:

Upon arrival, visitors will be verbally screened for COVID

Visitors will need to provide the following information: Name of visitor Name of resident they are visiting Visitor will be required to sign in Visitor will need to confirm (verbally or via documentation) that the visitor has received a negative COVID test within 48-72 hours prior to the visit o If a visitor cannot verify a negative COVID test, then a greenhouse visitation will be offered to the visitor



Once checked in:

Visitors and residents will be reminded to follow the core principles of infection prevention for COVID-19: Perform hand hygiene before and after the visit Wear a mask during the duration of the visit Food / drinks will not be allowed during the visit Physical distancing will be encouraged Ask staff for assistance if help is needed



