Amazon to open 2 facilities in Lubbock, add hundreds of jobs

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Economic Development Alliance (LEDA) announced Monday morning that Amazon has plans to build two facilities here in Lubbock, including a $24 million location.

“It’s a great day to be in Lubbock, Texas,” said LEDA Director of Business Recruitment and Innovation, Carolyn Rowley. “We couldn’t be more excited for this company and our citizens.”

Construction has already started over at the Lubbock Business Park on the new Amazon sortation center, set to be 278,0000 square feet. Amazon purchased a building in Northeast Lubbock to become a Last Mile delivery facility and Lubbock’s second location.

“It’s great news for our residents, and it’s great news for our economy,” said Mayor Pro Tempore, Steve Massengale.

Combined these new facilities will bring 230 new, full-time jobs and hundreds of part-time positions, with starting pay set at $15 an hour.

“These new jobs underscore the fact that Lubbock’s economy is growing and that our hard-working labor force is getting attention from not only national companies but also multinational corporations, like Amazon. Businesses both big and small who get to know us and start doing business here recognize that Lubbock has great people and is very business-friendly,” said Massengale.

Amazon has even already started the hiring process in the Hub City.

“There was a desire for Amazon to want to be here because of the labor force because of the quality of workforce and the amount of available workforce that we had,” said President and CEO of LEDA, John Osborne.

Currently, Lubbock’s unemployment rate sits at around 5 percent with the hope that these new jobs would boost an economy hit hard by the pandemic.

“We again love the fact that Amazon has chosen to open both of these new facilities in our community, and we are excited for the opportunity for our citizens to continue to improve their situation and look to improve their own personal economy,” said Osborne.

The sortation facility is expected to be operational by the end of 2021, but LEDA says this may not be it for Amazon in West Texas.

“I don’t think this will be the last of this type of announcement you see in our community,” said Massengale.

To apply for a job at Amazon or see the open positions click here.