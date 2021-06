Zaylee Zamora, 1, last seen in Corpus Christi, and Kristian Garcia, 24

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — An Amber Alert was issued Tuesday night for 1-year-old Zaylee Zamora, as well as 24-year-old Kristian Garcia, who is wanted in connection to her abduction.

According to law enforcement, Garcia was last seen wearing a white hoodie with a black mask. He is 5 foot, 7 inches tall, 160 lbs and has black hair and brown eyes.

Zaylee Zamora is believed to be in grave or immediate danger.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact Corpus Christi Police at 361-886-2600.