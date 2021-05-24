Update: boy found. Amber Alert issued for a 2-year-old boy from Amarillo

Image of Alejandro Alvarado Jr. and Alejandro Isaias Alvarado Sr. from Texas Department of Public Safety

Amarillo Police said mother and child were found.

AMARILLO, Texas — An Amber Alert was issued Monday morning for a missing 2-year-old boy out of Amarillo. Authorities said he was in grave danger.

A few hours later, the boy and his mother were reported by the Amarillo Police Department to be found safe.

APD said, “Thank you, Amarillo, for all your help.”

The boy was identified as Alejandro Alvarado Jr. Police were also looking for Alejandro Isaias Alvarado Sr., 24.

Alvarado Sr. was described as 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighing 240 pounds with black hair and brown eyes and a tattoo on the right side of his neck.

Officials said Alvarado Sr. was driving a grey 2014 Ford Fusion with Texas License plates NGM3002. Alvarado Sr. was last seen in Amarillo.

The update from APD did not say if Alvarado, Sr. was located. It only said mother and child were found.

Officials also issued a Clear Alert for Lorena Reyes, 21, which also listed Alvarado Sr. as a suspect and the same car.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Amarillo Police Department at (956) 673-1000.