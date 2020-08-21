Amber Alert issued for missing West Texas boy

COLORADO CITY, Texas — Police are looking for a missing West Texas boy believed to be abducted.

The victim is Klay Guzman, who is a 14-month-old white male from Colorado City. He is 2 feet, 6 inches and weighs 30 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Police are looking for Matthew Guzman, 28, in connection with Klay’s abduction. He is a white male, standing 5 feet, 10 inches and 200 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Matthew Guzman drives a white Chevrolet Silverado with a Texas license plate number of HKB4110.

Police believe Klay Guzman is in grave danger.

Anyone with information regarding the abduction is asked to call the Colorado City Police Department at 325-728-5294.