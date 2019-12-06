AMBER ALERT: Missing 4-year old out of Lubbock, believed to be in grave danger

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Petersburg Police Department is looking for 4-year-old Nicholas Andrew Perez who was last seen in Lubbock on December 2nd wearing a green shirt, blue jeans and white shoes, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Perez is described as a white male about 4 feet tall, weighs about 45 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes, according to the NCMEC.

Perez was last seen with 21-year-old Marciela Amada Paz who is described as a white female with black hair and brown eyes weighing 228 pounds.

The NCMEC said Paz is believed to be the suspect and is believed to be driving a white early 2000’s model Mitsubishi with an unknown Texas license plate number.

The suspect was last heard from in Lubbock, Texas, said the NCMEC.

Law enforcement officials believe the child is in grave or immediate danger.

If you have any information, contact the Petersburg Police Department at 806-662-3811.