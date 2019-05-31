American Cancer Society to host golf tournament fundraiser

Photo provided by the ACS

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the American Cancer Society:

The American Cancer Society is hosting a new event this fall to raise funds and awareness for women’s cancers. The inaugural women’s golf event, “Tee’d Off at Cancer,” presented by two new Robert Wood and Trey Strong communities, Sedona and Escondido Ranch, will be hosted at LakeRidge Country Club on Monday, September 30th, 2019 from 10:00 am to 6:30 pm.

This tournament welcomes local women golfers of all levels and teams are only $800 for a foursome. An “early birdie” discount of $100 will be offered for those who purchase a team or sponsorship by July 1st. Sponsorship opportunities are currently available, with levels ranging from $800 (for a team of four) to $5,000 with appropriately scaled benefits. The tournament includes a golf workshop, luncheon, and awards. An afternoon golf clinic led by golf coach Barbara Scott will also be offered for those new to the game or not wanting to play a full 18 holes. This event is $100 per person and includes not only the clinic but lunch and post-reception. There will also be a pre-event for sponsors only on Thursday, September 26th, featuring Judy Rankin, former LPGA pro, “The Golf Channel” Commentator and cancer survivor.

One in every three women will have cancer during her lifetime. Some of the most common female cancers include breast, lung, colon, cervical, endometrial, skin, and ovarian. American Cancer Society hosts various community events throughout the year including the new “Tee’d Off at Cancer” tournament to provide funding for education, research, programs, early detection as well as prevention.

For more information on how to sponsor or attend, go to www.teedofflubbock.org, email Kathleen Burrell at kathleen.burrell@cancer.org or call the American Cancer Society office at (806) 745-0767.

(This was a press release from the American Cancer Society.)