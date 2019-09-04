American Diabetes Association to host ‘Step Out: Run.Walk!’ event

Dr. Kelly Robinson interviewed on KLBK Bright & Early about the American Diabetes Association’s ‘Step Out: Run. Walk!’ event.

The event will be held Sat. Sept. 14 at the Moonlight Musical Stage on 413 E. Broadway. The run check-in will start at 7:30 am and the run will start at 8:00 a.m. The walk Check-in will start at 8:00 a.m. and opening ceremonies will follow at 8:50 a.m. The walk will start at 9:00 a.m.

The event will also feature burgers, snacks, live music and a health & fitness fair.

Participants are asked to raise a minimum of $150. The goal is $415,000. Proceeds will go toward research to find a cure and toward funding ‘Camp NoLoHi’, a day camp for children and teens with type 1 diabetes and more.

The American Diabetes Association works to combat Type 1, Type 2, gestational, and pre-diabetes. They support children, teens and adults with diabetes through research, advocacy, and education.

Diabetes is a major cause of death by disease and thousands will suffer devastating complications until there is a cure. There are more than 127,700 people in Lubbock County who have diabetes or pre-diabetes, which is

enough people to fill up Jones AT & T Stadium 2 times.

To register and form a team, click here. Email questions to matwood@diabetes.org or call 794-0691, ext. 6138.