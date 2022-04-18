LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce:

Lubbock County has $10 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds for small businesses and non-profit organizations with less than one hundred employees.

Learn how to apply during a free information session from 3-4:30 p.m. on Monday, April 25, at the Texas Tech Innovation Hub at Research Park, 3911 4th Street.

The company that created the Lubbock County ARPA application and reviews all claims will guide you through the process and answer questions.

Go to lubbockarpa.com and apply to see how much your business is eligible for through the tax-free grant.

The deadline to apply is May 15.

