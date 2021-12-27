American Rescue Plan Act funding now available, Lubbock County says

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock County received over $60 million in federal funding through ARPA, or the American Rescue Plan Act, in April of 2021.

Applications for aid from the pandemic are available on the county’s website.

The funding was provided to help Lubbock county after the impact of COVID-19. The ARPA funds have been split into categories. You can find them and more information in the press release from the Office of the County Judge below:

The Lubbock County Commissioners’ Court have identified the following expense categories, as

defined by the U.S. Department of Treasury, as priority spending of the ARPA funds:

Public Health, Negative Economic Impacts, Services to Disproportionately Impacted

Communities, Premium Pay, Infrastructure, Revenue Replacement, and Administrative Cost.



Lubbock County is providing applications for those businesses and non-profit groups that would

like to apply for aid in expenses due to the Coronavirus pandemic. You can download the

applications at the Lubbock County Website:



www.co.lubbock.tx.us



Click on the link titled “COVID-19 ARPA Funding.” The deadline for submitting applications

is January 31, 2022.