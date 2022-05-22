LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE)The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock:

The ‘Lubbock Businesses Bounce Back’ program was created for small businesses in the City of Lubbock that were impacted by the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Eligible businesses must meet the following criteria:

  • Be a small business operating for at least one year
  • Be located in Lubbock city limits
  • Be impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic
  • Did not receive an ‘SBA Paycheck Protection Program’ (PPP) loan
  • Did not receive an ‘SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loan’ (EIDL)
  • Did not receive a loan through the ‘Support Lubbock Fund’ (2020 COVID Loan Program)
  • Did not receive a grant through the ‘City of Lubbock Microgrant Program’
  • Did not receive funding through ‘Lubbock County ARPA Small Business Relief’

Applicants may use grant funding for the following:

  • Public Health COVID-19 Related Expenses
    • PPE, Hand Sanitizer, Modifications, etc. related to COVID-19.
  • Working Capital
    • Overhead operations, payroll, rent, short-term uses of cash for
      business operations, utilities, etc.
  • Inventory
    • Raw material, necessary for continued operations, etc.

Small businesses that would like to learn more information are encouraged to email LB3@spag.org, or watch the instructional videos linked below:

To apply for the grant, visit caprock504.org/caprock-application/.

(Press release from the City of Lubbock)