LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock:

The ‘Lubbock Businesses Bounce Back’ program was created for small businesses in the City of Lubbock that were impacted by the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Eligible businesses must meet the following criteria:

Be a small business operating for at least one year

Be located in Lubbock city limits

Be impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic

Did not receive an ‘SBA Paycheck Protection Program’ (PPP) loan

Did not receive an ‘SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loan’ (EIDL)

Did not receive a loan through the ‘Support Lubbock Fund’ (2020 COVID Loan Program)

Did not receive a grant through the ‘City of Lubbock Microgrant Program’

Did not receive funding through ‘Lubbock County ARPA Small Business Relief’

Applicants may use grant funding for the following:

Public Health COVID-19 Related Expenses PPE, Hand Sanitizer, Modifications, etc. related to COVID-19.

Working Capital Overhead operations, payroll, rent, short-term uses of cash for

business operations, utilities, etc.

Inventory Raw material, necessary for continued operations, etc.



Small businesses that would like to learn more information are encouraged to email LB3@spag.org, or watch the instructional videos linked below:

To apply for the grant, visit caprock504.org/caprock-application/.

(Press release from the City of Lubbock)