LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock:
The ‘Lubbock Businesses Bounce Back’ program was created for small businesses in the City of Lubbock that were impacted by the COVID-19 Pandemic.
Eligible businesses must meet the following criteria:
- Be a small business operating for at least one year
- Be located in Lubbock city limits
- Be impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic
- Did not receive an ‘SBA Paycheck Protection Program’ (PPP) loan
- Did not receive an ‘SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loan’ (EIDL)
- Did not receive a loan through the ‘Support Lubbock Fund’ (2020 COVID Loan Program)
- Did not receive a grant through the ‘City of Lubbock Microgrant Program’
- Did not receive funding through ‘Lubbock County ARPA Small Business Relief’
Applicants may use grant funding for the following:
- Public Health COVID-19 Related Expenses
- PPE, Hand Sanitizer, Modifications, etc. related to COVID-19.
- Working Capital
- Overhead operations, payroll, rent, short-term uses of cash for
business operations, utilities, etc.
- Overhead operations, payroll, rent, short-term uses of cash for
- Inventory
- Raw material, necessary for continued operations, etc.
Small businesses that would like to learn more information are encouraged to email LB3@spag.org, or watch the instructional videos linked below:
- Spanish-https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FIs9k-SLrmE
- English-https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OOe24u0Losk
To apply for the grant, visit caprock504.org/caprock-application/.
