Amid COVID-19 crisis, the Lubbock Police Department warns of rise in scams

LUBBOCK Texas —As the COVID-19 crisis persists, the Lubbock Police Department is reminding people to remain vigilant as there are new scams on the rise.

Allison Matherly, public information officer for LPD, said they have gotten reports of people posing as police officers claiming to have found lost wallets and credit cards.

“LPD and no other police force will ask you for that information over the phone,” she said. “If we do actually have that information, we are going to tell you we have it and we are going to ask you to come get it from us.”

Matherly also said there is another where scammers are claiming to offer permits to travel through the city.

“That paperwork is a hundred percent unnecessary there are not travel permits issued through the city of Lubbock through our stay at home order,” she said. “We are not pulling vehicles over to check that they have such paper work because that paperwork is not required.”

One scam aimed at business owners is selling paperwork to prove their business is essential.

Matherly says when the new stimulus checks come out, she predicts there will be scammers claiming to be the IRS. She said people should never give out or verify personal information over the phone.

“Either the IRS already has that information on file for you or they’re going to actually mail you a check,” she said.