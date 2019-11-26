Amid high wind warnings, several departments respond to fire at Petersburg gin

Breaking News
PETERSBURG, Texas — Multiple fire departments responded to a cotton module fire at the Petersburg Co-Op Gin in Petersburg on Tuesday.

The Petersburg Fire Department, Idalou Fire Department, Abernathy Fire Department and Ralls Fire Department all responded to control the flames.

Employees at the Petersburg Co-Op Gin said the cotton fire cannot be put out and has to burn out, which they said might take all night.

Employees also said they noticed smoke around 2:00 p.m. and called the fire department.

Employees said the cause of the fire is not known at this time.

