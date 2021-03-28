Amid Longhorn rumors, Lubbock restaurants offer Chris Beard free food for life to stay at TTU

FILE – In this Feb. 27, 2021, file photo, Texas Tech head coach Chris Beard reacts on the sideline during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lubbock, Texas Feb. Utah State and Texas Tech meet in a first-round game in the South Region on Friday. (AP Photo/Justin Rex, File)

LUBBOCK, Texas — With rumors swirling that the University of Texas will pursue Chris Beard for its vacant men’s basketball coaching job, Lubbock restaurants are doing their part to the keep Beard at Texas Tech.

Lubbock restaurants, such as Beef ‘O’ Brady’s and Italian Garden, are offering Beard free food for life if he rebuffs the Longhorns’ interest.

Beef ‘O’ Brady’s came forward with an offer of a lifetime’s worth of free wings. Italian Garden is offering the coach free pasta.

Texas’ head coach job came open when Shaka Smart left Austin to take the same position at Marquette. The Longhorns earned a No. 3 seed in the NCAA Tournament, but were upset in the first round by No. 14 Abilene Christian.

Beard led the Red Raiders to a No. 6 seed, and they were bounced from the Big Dance by No. 3 Arkansas in the second round.

Under Beard, Texas Tech has made three straight NCAA Tournaments, and it likely would have been four if the 2020 tournament was not canceled.

Beard has not publicly commented on the situation. After Arkansas eliminated Texas Tech, he said the following in a tweet, “‘I could have missed the pain, But I’d have had to miss the dance’. One season we will finish with a Monday night Win, just have to stay in the fight. I’m proud of and love these 12 players. They are champions in my book. #4to1“

Patrick Mahomes also tweeted that he wants Beard to stick around at Texas Tech.