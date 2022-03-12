LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from The United Family:

On Saturday, March 12, all four Amigos grocery stores in Texas will host the Mis Quince Expo event where guests can explore cakes, catering, dresses and even win some special prizes. The expo will run from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Guests will be able to sample food from the deli as well as see different party ideas. Amigos offerings won’t be the only thing guests can expect to find either, they will also be able to speak with local DJ’s and dress makers to find the perfect fit for their celebration.

“Mis Quince is one our best expos of the year,” said Rebekah Bernal, Hispanic innovation manager for The United Family. “It not only showcases what makes our Amigos locations special, but our store directors go out of their way to make sure local vendors are also featured. No matter what guests need for their quinceañera, we are a great place to start.”

Below are the Amigos locations:

112 N. University, Lubbock, Texas 79415

2403 N. Columbia Ave, Plainview, Texas 79072

520 N. 25 Mile Ave, Hereford, Texas 79045

3300 I-40 East, Amarillo, Texas 79103

About The United Family®

In its 106th year of operation, United Supermarkets, LLC – d.b.a. The United Family® – is a Texas-based grocery chain with stores in 54 communities in Texas and New Mexico. A self-distributing company with headquarters and distribution centers in Lubbock, The United Family currently operates 96 stores under five unique banners: United Supermarkets, Market Street, Amigos, Albertsons Market and United Express, along with ancillary operations R.C. Taylor Distributing, Praters, United Food and Beverage Services and Llano Logistics. The company is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Albertson’s LLC. For more information, please visit www.theunitedfamily.com.

(Press release from The United Family)