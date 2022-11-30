LUBBOCK, Texas — Amigos will host its 14th Annual Tamal Cook-Off competition on Saturday, December 3.

According to a press release from The United Family, the competition will take place at the Lubbock, Plainview, Hereford and Amarillo stores from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Guests will compete for the award of best tamales. The United Family said the top prize at each location will be a $250 gift card. Second place will earn a $100 gift card and third place a $50 gift card.

“We are so excited to be hosting the Tamal Cook-Off for the 14th year,” said Rebekah Bernal, Hispanic innovation manager for The United Family in the press release. “Each year, this competition gives people in the community an opportunity to gather for some friendly competition and fantastic tamales.”

(Photo provided in a press release from The United Family)

Guests can sign up in store to participate. There is no entry fee, but the competition is limited to the first 30 guests who sign up, The United Family said.

“Contestants will need to bring 12 cooked tamales in a non-breakable warming container for judging. They may also bring any condiments to personalize their tamales,” the press release said.

Judging times take place between 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.