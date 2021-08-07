Amigos hosting health fair Saturday with free medical screenings, COVID-19 vaccines

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from The United Family:

On Saturday, August 7, every Amigos location will host a health fair with free medical screenings as well as COVID-19 vaccinations from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. No appointment is required for any of these offerings.

Medical tests will include glucose testing as well as a total cholesterol screening. As with all United Family locations, each of the three major COVID-19 vaccines (Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson) should also be available for guests at every location.

“These fairs can be so important for guests in our communities,” said Tim Purser, director of pharmacy for The United Family. “We know these medical screenings, as well as the COVID-19 vaccine availability, can fill a healthcare gap for many of our guests. As always, we hope a lot of folks will come out and take advantage of these free services.”

Here are each of the four Amigos locations:

Amarillo, 3300 I-40 East, Amarillo, TX 79103

Lubbock, 112 N. University, Lubbock, TX 79415

Hereford, 520 N. 25-Mile Ave., Hereford, TX 79045

Plainview, 2403 N. Columbia Ave., Plainview, TX 79072

About The United Family®

In its 105th year of operation, United Supermarkets, LLC – d.b.a. The United Family® – is a Texas-based grocery chain with stores in 54 communities in Texas and New Mexico. A self-distributing company with headquarters and distribution centers in Lubbock, The United Family currently operates 97 stores under five unique banners: United Supermarkets, Market Street, Amigos, Albertsons Market and United Express, along with ancillary operations R.C. Taylor Distributing, USM Manufacturing, United Food and Beverage Services and Llano Logistics. The company is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Albertsons Companies, Inc.

(Press release from The United Family)