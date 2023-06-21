LUBBOCK, Texas — Amigos in Lubbock and Plainview will each host a Carnitas Cook-Off competition on June 24 from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Guests will have the chance to compete for the award of best carnitas. They can sign up in-store to participate in the contest. Entry is free and limited to the first 25 guests who sign up.

The press release said that if space is available, guests can sign up until 12:00 p.m. the day of the contest. Judging will take place between 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Contestants will need to bring their best carnitas prepared and ready to eat by the judges. Contestants will need to make enough carnitas to serve to three judges for two rounds in the event of a tie.

The United Family said in a press release that while not required, it is encouraged to be creative and add other complimentary items like chips, tortillas and salsa.

Prizes (Each location has its own set of prizes):