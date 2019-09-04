Amigos locations to host free health fair Saturday

LUBBOCK, Texas — The United Family announced that Amigos locations in Lubbock and Plainview will host a free health fair Saturday, September 7 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

According to a press release, the pharmacy will provide free glucose, blood pressure and total cholesterol screenings.

The Amigos locations participating will be located at 112 N. University Ave. in Lubbock and 2403 N. Columbia St. in Plainview.

United Family representatives will also be on hand with healthy snack and recipe options for a fresh take on wholesome ingredients.