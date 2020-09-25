Amigos makes tortillas in preparation for gameday

LUBBOCK, TX– It’s gameday this Saturday as Texas Tech prepares to play the University of Texas. At Amigos, they are making tortillas for tailgating.

“It’s a lot of tortillas,” said store director Julio Elizalde. “We make them fresh and that’s something that not a lot of businesses do around here.”

Since the start of the football season, Amigos has seen its tortilla sales rise, currently selling around 1,000 packages per day.

“We get people from different towns who haven’t been here before and who came to the football game, and so they come into the store and buy stuff they need for tailgating,” said Elizalde.

While Tech fans might buy tortillas for other reasons, Amigos says their best use on gameday is as a tailgate food.

“They can be used on cookouts, a lot of people like to get out tortillas and warm them up on the grill. They can use them for a lot of different things,” said Elizalde.

If you’re watching the game from home remember to throw your tortillas during kickoff or on touchdowns.