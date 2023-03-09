LUBBOCK, Texas — Amigos grocery stores will host the annual Mis Quince Expo event where guests can explore cakes, catering, dresses, and anything else they’ll need for their quinceañera celebration. The event will take place on Saturday, from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at 112 N. University.

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Saturday, March 11, all four Amigos grocery stores in Texas will host the annual Mis Quince Expo event where guests can explore cakes, catering, dresses, and nearly anything else they’ll need for their quinceañera celebration. The expo will run at each location from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Guests will be able to sample food from several different stations as well as see different party ideas. Amigos offerings won’t be the only thing guests can expect to find either, they will also be able to speak with local DJs and dressmakers to find the perfect fit for their celebration.

“Mis Quince is one our best expos of the year,” said Rebekah Bernal, Hispanic innovation manager for The United Family. “It not only showcases what makes our Amigos locations special, but our store directors go out of their way to make sure local vendors are also featured. No matter what guests need for their quinceañera, we are a great place to start.”

Below are the Amigos locations:

· 112 N. University, Lubbock, Texas 79415

· 2403 N. Columbia Ave, Plainview, Texas 79072

· 520 N. 25 Mile Ave, Hereford, Texas 79045

· 3300 I-40 East, Amarillo, Texas 79103