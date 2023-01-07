(Photo provided in a press release from The United Family)

LUBBOCK, Texas — Amigos grocery stores will host a health fair for guests on Saturday, January 7, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

According to a press release from The United Family, health fair will offer free screenings which include total cholesterol, glucose and blood pressure checks.

There will also be some specially geared food demonstrations and samples.

Each location will host different community partners to provide information about the health services they provide the community, The United Family said.

The following locations will be holding a Health Fair: