Amigos to host free health fair in Lubbock and Plainview on Saturday, September 7

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from The United Family:

Amigos locations in both Lubbock and Plainview will host a free health fair on Saturday, September 7th, with the goal of giving community members information and resources to obtain and maintain a healthy lifestyle.

During this time, the pharmacy will provide free glucose, blood pressure and total cholesterol screenings. In addition to the free screenings, The United Family’s Health & Wellness department will also provide shopping guides for heart health, diabetes and weight management.

United Family representatives will also be on hand with healthy snack and recipe options for a fresh take on wholesome ingredients.

WHEN:
Saturday, September 7th
11 A.M. – 3:00 P.M.

WHERE:
Amigos
112 N. University Ave.
Lubbock, TX. 79415

Amigos
2403 N Columbia St.
Plainview, TX. 79072

WHO:
Brenda Garcia: MS, RD, The United Family
Crockett Tidwell: RPh, CDE, The United Family

About The United Family®
In its 103rd year of operation, United Supermarkets, LLC – d.b.a. The United Family® – is a Texas-based grocery chain with stores in 53 communities in Texas and New Mexico. A self-distributing company with headquarters and their distribution center in Lubbock, The United Family currently operates 94 stores under five unique banners: United Supermarkets, Market Street, Amigos, Albertsons Market and United Express, along with ancillary operations R.C. Taylor Distributing, Praters and Llano Logistics. The company is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Albertson’s LLC. For more information, please visit www.unitedtexas.com.

(News release from The United Family)

