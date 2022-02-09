LUBBOCK, Texas — The cousin of a young Black man killed by police conducting a no-knock warrant spoke to KLBK News and said his family is broken but that they will do whatever it takes to make sure the right people are held accountable.

Amir Locke, 22, was shot and killed by police in Minneapolis on February 2. Officers were conducting a search warrant related to a homicide investigation out of St. Paul, Minnesota.

His death prompted protests nationwide and led to the mayor of Minneapolis putting a moratorium on no-knock warrants so the policy can be reviewed and revised, according to the Associated Press.

Locke’s cousin Reginald McClure, a Lubbock resident, said he was a good kid who was looking to move to Dallas to be closer to his mother and jumpstart his music career.

He said Locke had started up a company to help the youth and to build a business to get his family out of poverty.

“Amir, he was one of those people that had charisma,” he said. “And he was laid back and he was smooth, highly intelligent, very observant and just a good kid.”

Bodycam footage of the shooting was released by police, and McClure said it was clear from the footage that Locke was startled and in a state of confusion.

He said Locke’s first instinct was to go for his firearm, which he owned legally and had a concealed carry permit for from Texas.

“His first reaction was to go for his weapon,” he said. “But you can see the same training that I instilled in his father, instilled in him. His finger was off the trigger and he had it pointed downward.”

McClure has over 10 years of experience working in law enforcement and said he would have handled that call differently.

“I, as a law enforcement professional who’s done calls locally and federally and even overseas, I would have handled things just a little bit differently,” he said. “But I feel bad for my cousin because he didn’t have the opportunity.

“You woke up out of a deep sleep, to lights and hollering and screaming, and you try to gather yourself, and in that moment, you were put back to sleep.”

McClure said everyone in his family is broken.

“When you’ve got a kid that’s good,” he said, “that respects elders and respects others and obeys the law and tries to do everything to the letter of the law and everything to make a change — that’s a hard loss.”

McClure said the situation was made worse by how the police originally characterized it. A statement released by the Minneapolis Police Department after Locke’s death described him as a suspect even though his name was not included in the search warrant.

He said his family is looking to make a positive change from the top down.

“We are going to get some resolution, and we want accountability from the top to bottom,” he said. “We want to make sure that there’s equal and fair and impartial treatment for all.”

McClure additionally said his family isn’t anti-law enforcement and said both sides should be held accountable for wrongdoings.

“If you’re going to make this noise, make sure you hold yourself accountable, too. Because we don’t do hypocrisy,” he said. “And if you’re going to be out bashing the police and doing things like that, when you see people doing certain crimes and certain things and you turn a blind eye, now, you’re just as guilty.”

McClure said his family wants to make sure Locke’s legacy is fulfilled.

“We’re going to petition to set up a park in Amir’s name and also all of the other 700 people that were murdered and didn’t have a voice,” he said. “We’re going to put all their names there to honor them and their families.”

Funeral services for Amir Locke were planned for Thursday, February 17, 2022.