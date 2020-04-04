Ammonia leaks forces evacuation of Llano Logistics Inc. Saturday

LUBBOCK, Texas – A reported ammonia leak force the evacuation of a Lubbock warehouse Saturday afternoon.

The incident was reported just before 3:00 p.m. in the 5800 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard at Llano Logistics Inc.

According to emergency radio traffic, employees had evacuated the warehouse.

Lubbock Fire Rescue crews were called to the scene and began a HAZMAT response.

LFR crews was able to contain and seal the leak just after 3:30 p.m., according to emergency radio traffic.

The cause of the leak is unknown at this time.

Llano Logistics Inc. is a part of The United Family.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we receive more details.