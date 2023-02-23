LUBBOCK, Texas — Adrian Holguin, 26, was involved in a “failure to stop and render aid” case last Saturday in the 2200 block of Interstate 27. Adrian and his friends went out to a nightclub on Saturday and when they were ready to leave for the night, Adrian was hit by a car.

Becky Holguin, Adrian’s mother, said she rushed to the hospital that night.

“I got a phone call at 2:21 in the morning that my son was hit by a vehicle,” Becky, said.

Becky said her son needed several surgeries.

“Surgery on his forearm, got a plate and screws there, and he got stitches in his mouth. And his lip, nose, fractured eye socket, fractured forehead and stitches there as well,” Becky said.

The family told EverythingLubbock.com that they felt as if they were left in the dark because they said no law enforcement showed up. A report from the Lubbock Police Department said an officer showed up at the hospital to gather information, but Adrian’s injuries were serious. The report stated that the officer took Adrian’s information and left him with a case number.

“We literally had to put it out there to get help, … we didn’t have no, no answers to nothing.

Two days after me and his dad went to the PD to get a report. They couldn’t find anything, and then finally they found something. And that was it,” Becky said.

During the time Adrian spent in the hospital his truck went missing.

The Holguin family reached out to EverythingLubbock.com to help spread the word to see if anyone had information.

“We thought maybe it was towed. We called every tow there in Lubbock, nobody had it. So, then that’s when we thought, well, somebody had taken his truck,” Becky said.

Then Adrian’s Silverado showed up, police notified the family, and the truck was towed.

EverythingLubbock.com reached out to police, who said they cannot release any information about the suspect at this time.

Anyone with information on the hit and run can call Crime Line at 806-741-1000. Callers can stay anonymous.