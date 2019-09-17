An Evening of Fashion and Charity at Cafe J’s on Sept. 30

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from Café J & Lubbock Meals on Wheels:



Chrome and Art Bar at J’s present the first ever, An Evening of Fashion and Charity at Café J. This event takes place on Monday, September 30th at 5:00pm at Café J/Art Bar at J’s. A portion of the proceeds will benefit Lubbock Meals on Wheels.

With your ticket purchase, you will also be entered into a benefit drawing for a basket of wonderful items generously donated by Chrome, Blo Bar, Red Raider Outfitter, and Café J. There will be complimentary champagne and lots of yummy of hors d’oeuvres! You will have an opportunity to bid on an original work of art provided by Janelle Spivey.

Tickets cost $100.00. Tickets can be purchased either at Café J (2605 19th Street) or by calling Café J (806-743-5400). Please make plans to attend An Evening of Fashion and Charity at Café J. You’ll have a great time while helping your Lubbock neighbors remain at home, well fed, and independent.

For more information call Café J – 806-743-5400.

Lubbock Meals on Wheels is a private, non-profit organization dedicated to preparing and delivering hot, nutritious meals to those who are homebound, elderly, or disabled. With the help of more than 1,500 volunteers, over 200,000 meals were delivered in 2018. LMOW is currently delivering to over 840 people on 61 routes in the Lubbock and Wolfforth communities. We receive no government funding, and are not a United Way agency.

WHO:

Chrome and Café J

WHAT:

An Evening of Fashion and Charity at Café J

WHEN:

Monday, September 30th, 5:00 pm

WHERE:

2605 19th Street



(News release from Café J & Lubbock Meals on Wheels)