An eye-popping look at the cost of the Tokyo Olympics

LUBBOCK, Texas– The Tokyo Games are expected to cost $15.4 billion (US), including $2.8 billion in pandemic-induced postponement costs, according to Reuters. That’s a little more than the recent average. Here’s a look at some of the eye-popping numbers behind the Games.

The average cost of the five Olympic Games held between 2007-2016 is $12 billion — and that’s just to put on the events. Road, rail, airport, hotel and other infrastructure, can be multiples of that according to a 2020 study by the University of Oxford.



$3 billion — More than 60 Japanese companies together paid more than $3 billion to sponsor the Games, according to Reuters. That doesn’t count the sponsorships some of the country’s major corporations struck directly with the International Olympic Committee.



$21.7 billion — Researchers at Japan’s Kansai University have tried to estimate the long-term cost to the country of cancelling the games. They found Japan’s economy would lose $21.7 billion if spectators were not allowed at the Games and more than $40 billion if the Games were cancelled altogether.



$1.4 billion — The Tokyo Olympic Stadium is now the most expensive Olympic venue, costing approximately $1.4 billion to construct.



213% — The average cost overrun for a Summer Games is 213 percent, with the 1976 Games in Montreal having the highest overrun at 720%. The average for Winter Games is just 142 percent, according to the Oxford study.



$21.9 billion — The Sochi Winter Games in Russia in 2014 cost more than all previous Winter Games put together, according to Oxford’s figures. The two most expensive Summer Games are the two most recent: London 2012 at $14.96 billion and Rio 2016 at $13.70 billion. Beijing reportedly spent well over $40 billion, but much of that was infrastructure-related.



$920,000 — There is money on the line for the athletes as well. Many countries offer payouts bonuses to athletes who finish on the podium.



$33 million — For the few athletes who become Olympic stars, the payoff can be massive. According to Forbes, sprinter Usain Bolt earned $33 million in a year from endorsements, appearances and prize money in 2016 ahead of the Rio Games.



$15,000+/year — Training and preparing for the games can cost a fortune too, depending on the sport. Most estimates place the cost of training for even the most basic sports at $15,000 per year, a figure that quickly escalates with team fees and other costs. Sports like equestrian and sailing can cost many multiples of that figure.